Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.79.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.