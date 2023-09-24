Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.64 and traded as high as C$5.47. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 45,525 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.64.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.35. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of C$466.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.6214689 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

