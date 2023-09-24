Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $16,841,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,302. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

