Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 487,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,500. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.