Capitol Family Office Inc. Acquires Shares of 570 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 570 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

ADBE stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.90. 2,702,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,576. The company has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $532.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.