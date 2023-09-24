Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $434.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

