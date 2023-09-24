CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,283 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of CarMax worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.