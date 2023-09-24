Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $450.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $2,691,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 132.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 478,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 273,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

