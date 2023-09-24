Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Position Lessened by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Carter’s makes up about 2.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Carter’s worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

