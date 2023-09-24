Castle Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,113,000 after acquiring an additional 519,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $380.87 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

