Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

