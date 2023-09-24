Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $164.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

