CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Critical Analysis

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abcam shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A CEL-SCI N/A -141.00% -79.78%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $447.49 million 11.55 -$10.51 million N/A N/A CEL-SCI $560,000.00 108.02 -$36.70 million ($0.77) -1.66

This table compares Abcam and CEL-SCI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than CEL-SCI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Abcam and CEL-SCI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 5 1 0 2.17 CEL-SCI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Abcam presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.00%. CEL-SCI has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 681.25%. Given CEL-SCI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CEL-SCI is more favorable than Abcam.

Volatility & Risk

Abcam has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Abcam

(Get Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. It serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It sells its products online. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About CEL-SCI

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. It is also developing Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS) technology, a patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, parasitic infections, autoimmune conditions, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. In addition, the company is developing CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 which are LEAPS based product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis disease. CEL-SCI Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

