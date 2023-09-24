Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.39

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.39 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 88.75 ($1.10). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 87.65 ($1.09), with a volume of 2,104,559 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,753.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,000.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centamin stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,143 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 6.23% of Centamin at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

