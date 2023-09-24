Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

