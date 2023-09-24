Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $239.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average of $227.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

