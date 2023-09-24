Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 811,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $21.58 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

