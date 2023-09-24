Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northeast Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Northeast Bank by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Northeast Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northeast Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Northeast Bank by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $43.00 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 million.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

