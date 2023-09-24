Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

