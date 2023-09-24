Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.62

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and traded as high as $13.21. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 23,596 shares.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

