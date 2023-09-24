China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE:CGA opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

