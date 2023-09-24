Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,280.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMG. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,153.78.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,875.58 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,936.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,921.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.