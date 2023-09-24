Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares.

Circa Enterprises Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.08. The company has a market cap of C$21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Circa Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.46%.

About Circa Enterprises

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.

