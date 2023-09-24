Citigroup Lowers New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Hope in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

New Hope Stock Down 0.3 %

About New Hope

NHPEF opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. New Hope has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

