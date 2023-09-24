Citigroup Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $144.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.45.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $122.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

