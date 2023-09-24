Citigroup Upgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $647,614.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $647,614.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,481.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,500 shares of company stock worth $14,743,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alight Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pinterest by 59.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 412,339 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 488,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Pinterest by 31.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

