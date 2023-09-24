Clarus Group Inc. Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $272.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.33. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

