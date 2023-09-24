Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 36,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 139,969 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

