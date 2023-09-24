Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 409,213 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 221,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 141,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of CHCT opened at $30.39 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $807.16 million, a PE ratio of 94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 565.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

View Our Latest Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.