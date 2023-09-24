Comparing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) & Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -98.76% -63.77% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -285.72% -114.11%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 2 9 0 2.82

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 366.67%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $309.18, suggesting a potential upside of 101.63%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals $5.00 million 20.03 -$58.39 million ($1.37) -2.19 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$295.35 million ($18.65) -8.22

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Milestone Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals



Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize etripamil prophylactic and therapeutic uses in humans. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals



Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH. The company is also developing MGL-3745, a backup compound to resmetirom. The company is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

