Comparing Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) & Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and Nexalin Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $8.54 million 0.32 -$14.52 million ($51.41) -0.03 Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 2.16 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Nexalin Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -205.85% -127.89% -84.73% Nexalin Technology -374.88% -47.37% -36.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Nuwellis and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.1% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nuwellis and Nexalin Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,612.33%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Summary

Nuwellis beats Nexalin Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama. Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

