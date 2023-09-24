Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
CHCI opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.06. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
