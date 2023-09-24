Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

CHCI opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.06. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.