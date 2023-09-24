Contrasting UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF – Get Free Report) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

UltraTech Cement pays an annual dividend of $8.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. UltraTech Cement pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United States Lime & Minerals pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UltraTech Cement and United States Lime & Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UltraTech Cement 0 0 0 1 4.00 United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UltraTech Cement and United States Lime & Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UltraTech Cement N/A N/A N/A $84.03 1.23 United States Lime & Minerals $236.15 million 4.72 $45.43 million $11.12 17.61

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than UltraTech Cement. UltraTech Cement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United States Lime & Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UltraTech Cement and United States Lime & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UltraTech Cement N/A N/A N/A United States Lime & Minerals 23.86% 19.08% 16.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of UltraTech Cement shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats UltraTech Cement on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and cement related products in India. It offers ordinary Portland cement, Portland blast furnace slag cement, Portland Pozzolana cement, ready mix concrete, white cement, and white cement-based products; and ready-mix concrete. The company provides Tile Adhesive polymer under TILEFIXO, FLEX, HIFLEX; Seal & Dry water proofing products for kitchen balconies, chajjas, slope roofs, bathrooms, canal linings, swimming pools, and water tanks; Power Grout, an industrial grout for machine foundation, precast elements, and safety vaults; Readi Plast and Super Stucco, a plastering agent for internal and external walls; as well as liquid system for mortar and concrete modifier, repair mortars and concrete under the name of Basekrete and Microkrete. In addition, the company offers bed jointing material for AAC block, Fly Ash Bricks, and concrete blocks, and light weight block for masonry construction, and flooring screeds. Further, the company offers construction products for home builders; and value-added services that include technical advice during concreting, vaastu consultancy, various training programs, and other related services. The company exports its products to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka. UltraTech Cement Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mumbai, India. The company operates as a subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers. It also has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights in natural gas wells located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.

