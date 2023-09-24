CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $1,922,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,996,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $1,922,629.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,996,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,113,112. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

