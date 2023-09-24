Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Cut by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $558.59 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $553.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.37.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.