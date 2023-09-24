Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $558.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,511. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $553.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.37. The company has a market capitalization of $247.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

