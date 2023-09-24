Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Trimmed by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

COST opened at $558.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $553.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

