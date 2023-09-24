Covenant Tops One Day Volume of $6,848.18 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $6,848.18 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,683,074 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

