Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.56.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVO

Coveo Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$10.30 on Wednesday. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.82 and a 1-year high of C$11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$41.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.62 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.