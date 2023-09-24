CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $39.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.67.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at $750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

