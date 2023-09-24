CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $39.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.67.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
