Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 54.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,803.12.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $16,613,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,570.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,504.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2,511.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $40.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

