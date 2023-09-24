Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,644,000 after purchasing an additional 285,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,875,000 after acquiring an additional 399,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,532,000 after acquiring an additional 159,552 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

