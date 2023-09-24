Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

