Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,362,720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.