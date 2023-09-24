Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $75.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

