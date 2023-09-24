Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,190 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.41 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1153 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

