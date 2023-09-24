Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

