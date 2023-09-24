Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $272.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

