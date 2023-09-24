Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 153,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

RWR stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

