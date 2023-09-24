Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,889,000 after buying an additional 491,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 947,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.31. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

